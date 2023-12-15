Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Livingston Parish Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Livingston Parish, Louisiana. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Livingston Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Belaire High School at Live Oak High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Denham Springs, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
