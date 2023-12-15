The San Antonio Spurs (3-20) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to stop a 10-game home losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (15-10) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The over/under is 233.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lakers vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -7.5 233.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles' games this season have gone over this contest's total of 233.5 points 10 times.

Los Angeles has an average point total of 226.8 in its matchups this year, 6.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Lakers' ATS record is 11-14-0 this season.

Los Angeles has won 13, or 76.5%, of the 17 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Los Angeles has been at least a -275 moneyline favorite five times this season and won all of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Lakers.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 233.5 points in nine of 23 outings.

San Antonio has had an average of 231.3 points scored in its games so far this season, 2.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

San Antonio has a 9-14-0 record against the spread this season.

The Spurs have been underdogs in 22 games this season and have come away with the win two times (9.1%) in those contests.

San Antonio has a record of 1-12, a 7.7% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +230 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Antonio has a 30.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lakers vs Spurs Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lakers vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 10 40% 114 223.8 112.8 234.2 229 Spurs 9 39.1% 109.8 223.8 121.4 234.2 230.4

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers are 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Lakers have gone over the total six times.

Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread in home games (6-6-0) than it has in road affairs (5-8-0).

The 114 points per game the Lakers put up are 7.4 fewer points than the Spurs allow (121.4).

When Los Angeles scores more than 121.4 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

San Antonio has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 0-10 overall over its last 10 games.

The Spurs have gone over the total in four of their last 10 games.

San Antonio has performed better against the spread at home (5-7-0) than away (4-7-0) this season.

The Spurs score an average of 109.8 points per game, only three fewer points than the 112.8 the Lakers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.8 points, San Antonio is 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Lakers vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Lakers and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 11-14 4-1 11-14 Spurs 9-14 5-9 15-8

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers vs. Spurs Point Insights

Lakers Spurs 114 Points Scored (PG) 109.8 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 6-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-5 7-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-7 112.8 Points Allowed (PG) 121.4 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 8-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-1 10-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 0-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.