The Furman Paladins (5-5) will visit the Tulane Green Wave (6-2) after dropping four consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Tulane vs. Furman Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tulane Stats Insights

  • This season, the Green Wave have a 51.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.1% higher than the 46.6% of shots the Paladins' opponents have hit.
  • Tulane is 6-0 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.
  • The Green Wave are the 349th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Paladins rank 84th.
  • The Green Wave average 8.4 more points per game (86.9) than the Paladins allow (78.5).
  • When Tulane scores more than 78.5 points, it is 6-0.

Tulane Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Tulane averaged 83.5 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 81.8 points per contest.
  • The Green Wave allowed 75.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.2 fewer points than they allowed away from home (83.3).
  • At home, Tulane sunk 0.6 more treys per game (8.3) than when playing on the road (7.7). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.3%) compared to in away games (34.2%).

Tulane Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Prairie View A&M W 98-77 Devlin Fieldhouse
12/3/2023 @ Fordham W 89-81 Rose Hill Gymnasium
12/9/2023 Mississippi State L 106-76 State Farm Arena
12/14/2023 Furman - Devlin Fieldhouse
12/16/2023 Southern - Devlin Fieldhouse
12/22/2023 George Mason - Devlin Fieldhouse

