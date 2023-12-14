The Drake Bulldogs (9-1) will attempt to continue a six-game win streak when they host the Grambling Tigers (2-7) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Knapp Center as big, 23.5-point favorites. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 142.5 points.

Grambling vs. Drake Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Knapp Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Drake -23.5 142.5

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

Grambling has played four games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 142.5 points.

The average total for Grambling's games this season has been 147.4, 4.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Grambling has covered the spread once in seven opportunities this season.

Drake (4-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 44.4% of the time, 30.1% more often than Grambling (1-6-0) this season.

Grambling vs. Drake Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Drake 6 66.7% 78.5 145.6 68.0 148.3 144.3 Grambling 4 57.1% 67.1 145.6 80.3 148.3 137.2

Additional Grambling Insights & Trends

The Tigers score an average of 67.1 points per game, only 0.9 fewer points than the 68.0 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Grambling vs. Drake Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 23.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Drake 4-5-0 0-0 5-4-0 Grambling 1-6-0 1-1 4-3-0

Grambling vs. Drake Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Drake Grambling 14-1 Home Record 11-1 6-6 Away Record 9-6 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 80.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.0 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

