The Grambling Tigers (2-7) hope to end a six-game road losing streak at the Drake Bulldogs (9-1) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Grambling vs. Drake Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Grambling Stats Insights

  • Grambling has compiled a 1-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.9% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 356th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 296th.
  • The Tigers score an average of 67.1 points per game, only 0.9 fewer points than the 68 the Bulldogs give up.
  • Grambling has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 68 points.

Grambling Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Grambling scored 73 points per game at home last season, and 64.9 on the road.
  • At home, the Tigers gave up 56.3 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than they allowed away (66.7).
  • Beyond the arc, Grambling sunk fewer treys on the road (5.1 per game) than at home (5.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.5%) than at home (40.5%) as well.

Grambling Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 @ Troy L 80-67 Trojan Arena
12/2/2023 @ Dayton L 76-46 UD Arena
12/10/2023 @ Washington State L 83-65 Beasley Coliseum
12/14/2023 @ Drake - Knapp Center
12/20/2023 @ SE Louisiana - University Center (LA)
12/22/2023 @ Florida - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

