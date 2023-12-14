How to Watch Grambling vs. Drake on TV or Live Stream - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Grambling Tigers (2-7) hope to end a six-game road losing streak at the Drake Bulldogs (9-1) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Grambling vs. Drake Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Grambling Stats Insights
- Grambling has compiled a 1-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.9% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 356th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 296th.
- The Tigers score an average of 67.1 points per game, only 0.9 fewer points than the 68 the Bulldogs give up.
- Grambling has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 68 points.
Grambling Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Grambling scored 73 points per game at home last season, and 64.9 on the road.
- At home, the Tigers gave up 56.3 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than they allowed away (66.7).
- Beyond the arc, Grambling sunk fewer treys on the road (5.1 per game) than at home (5.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.5%) than at home (40.5%) as well.
Grambling Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ Troy
|L 80-67
|Trojan Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Dayton
|L 76-46
|UD Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Washington State
|L 83-65
|Beasley Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|@ Drake
|-
|Knapp Center
|12/20/2023
|@ SE Louisiana
|-
|University Center (LA)
|12/22/2023
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
