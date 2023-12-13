The Alabama State Hornets (4-4) hope to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the LSU Tigers (5-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

LSU vs. Alabama State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network+

LSU Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 41% the Hornets allow to opponents.

LSU is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 41% from the field.

The Tigers are the 262nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hornets sit at 11th.

The Tigers put up 72.9 points per game, just 2.4 fewer points than the 75.3 the Hornets give up.

LSU is 2-0 when scoring more than 75.3 points.

LSU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

LSU put up 69.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 62.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 6.9 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Tigers gave up 6.5 fewer points per game (69.7) than when playing on the road (76.2).

LSU averaged 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.5 more threes and 0.8% points better than it averaged in road games (7.1 threes per game, 32.5% three-point percentage).

LSU Upcoming Schedule