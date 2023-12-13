The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-3) welcome in the Lamar Cardinals (4-3) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisiana vs. Lamar Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals score an average of 66.6 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 55.4 the Ragin' Cajuns allow.

Lamar is 4-1 when it scores more than 55.4 points.

Louisiana is 5-2 when it allows fewer than 66.6 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns average 61.3 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 57.4 the Cardinals give up.

When Louisiana puts up more than 57.4 points, it is 4-0.

Lamar is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 61.3 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns shoot 37.6% from the field, only 0.8% lower than the Cardinals allow defensively.

The Cardinals make 45.1% of their shots from the field, 9.6% higher than the Ragin' Cajuns' defensive field-goal percentage.

Louisiana Leaders

Tamera Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2 STL, 46.2 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

12.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2 STL, 46.2 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Tamiah Robinson: 4.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 27.6 FG%

4.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 27.6 FG% Destiny Rice: 8.5 PTS, 45.8 FG%

8.5 PTS, 45.8 FG% Brandi Williams: 10.8 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

10.8 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35) Ashlyn Jones: 5.5 PTS, 54.5 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisiana Schedule