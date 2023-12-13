The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-4) are 3.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend a five-game home winning streak when they take on the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-4) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Cajundome. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under for the matchup is set at 148.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Louisiana vs. Eastern Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajundome

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Louisiana -3.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisiana Betting Records & Stats

Louisiana's seven games this season have gone over this contest's total of 148.5 points four times.

Louisiana has an average point total of 151.6 in its outings this year, 3.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Ragin' Cajuns have a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Louisiana has won two out of the three games in which it has been favored.

The Ragin' Cajuns have played as a favorite of -160 or more twice this season and won both games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Louisiana.

Louisiana vs. Eastern Kentucky Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Louisiana 4 57.1% 79.1 170.5 72.4 147.5 152.5 Eastern Kentucky 3 60% 91.4 170.5 75.1 147.5 154.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Louisiana Insights & Trends

The Ragin' Cajuns record 79.1 points per game, only 4.0 more points than the 75.1 the Colonels allow.

Louisiana has a 1-2 record against the spread and a 3-2 record overall when scoring more than 75.1 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Louisiana vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Louisiana 3-4-0 1-1 4-3-0 Eastern Kentucky 1-4-0 1-1 1-4-0

Louisiana vs. Eastern Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Louisiana Eastern Kentucky 14-0 Home Record 14-2 7-7 Away Record 5-10 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 9-2-0 5-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 85.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 72.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.