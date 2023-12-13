The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-2) meet the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-2) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Cajundome. This contest will start at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Louisiana vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Louisiana Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisiana Players to Watch

Joe Charles: 12.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

12.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK Kobe Julien: 18.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK

18.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK Themus Fulks: 13.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

13.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Hosana Kitenge: 8.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Kentrell Garnett: 10.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch

Charles: 12.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

12.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK Julien: 18.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK

18.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK Fulks: 13.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

13.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Kitenge: 8.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Garnett: 10.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisiana vs. Eastern Kentucky Stat Comparison

Louisiana Rank Louisiana AVG Eastern Kentucky AVG Eastern Kentucky Rank 46th 82.9 Points Scored 91.2 7th 166th 70.3 Points Allowed 75.8 280th 258th 31.3 Rebounds 44.8 1st 132nd 9.9 Off. Rebounds 16.2 1st 11th 10.9 3pt Made 9.4 45th 65th 15.9 Assists 20 8th 114th 11 Turnovers 11.6 155th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.