The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-4) will host the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-4) after winning five home games in a row. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisiana vs. Eastern Kentucky matchup.

Louisiana vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisiana vs. Eastern Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisiana Moneyline Eastern Kentucky Moneyline BetMGM Louisiana (-3.5) 148.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Louisiana (-3.5) 148.5 -166 +138 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Louisiana vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Trends

Louisiana has covered three times in seven games with a spread this season.

A total of four out of the Ragin' Cajuns' seven games this season have hit the over.

Eastern Kentucky has covered just once in five chances against the spread this season.

Games featuring the Colonels have hit the over just once this year.

