How to Watch Louisiana vs. Eastern Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-4) will be trying to continue a five-game home winning streak when taking on the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-4) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Cajundome. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Louisiana vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Louisiana Stats Insights
- This season, the Ragin' Cajuns have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7% higher than the 40.4% of shots the Colonels' opponents have knocked down.
- Louisiana is 4-3 when it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.
- The Ragin' Cajuns are the 313th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Colonels rank first.
- The Ragin' Cajuns record only 4.0 more points per game (79.1) than the Colonels give up (75.1).
- Louisiana is 3-2 when scoring more than 75.1 points.
Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Louisiana posted 85.6 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 72.8 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Ragin' Cajuns gave up 67.4 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 74.9.
- At home, Louisiana drained 1.5 more threes per game (7.9) than away from home (6.4). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (40.9%) compared to when playing on the road (33.8%).
Louisiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2023
|Loyola-New Orleans
|W 78-54
|Cajundome
|11/30/2023
|@ Samford
|L 88-65
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Louisiana Tech
|L 72-67
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/13/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Cajundome
|12/17/2023
|@ McNeese
|-
|The Legacy Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Rice
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
