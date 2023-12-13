Herbert Jones and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates will face the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 121-107 win over the Timberwolves (his previous game) Jones posted seven points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

In this article, we look at Jones' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Herbert Jones Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.2 12.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 5.0 Assists 2.5 3.0 2.9 PRA -- 19.7 20.4 PR -- 16.7 17.5 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.3



Herbert Jones Insights vs. the Wizards

Jones is responsible for attempting 7.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.1 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 9.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

Jones' Pelicans average 101.8 possessions per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams, while the Wizards have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 14th with 105.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Wizards have allowed 126.3 points per game, which is the worst in the league.

On the glass, the Wizards have conceded 49.7 rebounds per contest, which is worst in the league.

Looking at assists, the Wizards have allowed 29.9 per game, worst in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Wizards are ranked 16th in the NBA, giving up 12.9 makes per game.

Herbert Jones vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/28/2023 31 8 4 1 0 1 0 1/9/2023 13 5 0 0 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.