The Sam Houston Bearkats (5-5) host the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-3) after winning three straight home games. The Bearkats are favored by 8.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. The over/under for the matchup is 137.5.

UL Monroe vs. Sam Houston Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Huntsville, Texas

Huntsville, Texas Venue: Bernard Johnson Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Sam Houston -8.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Warhawks Betting Records & Stats

UL Monroe and its opponents have scored more than 137.5 combined points twice this season.

UL Monroe's average game total this season has been 144.3, 6.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

UL Monroe is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

UL Monroe has been an underdog in three games this season and has come away with the win one time (33.3%) in those contests.

The Warhawks have not won as an underdog of +380 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UL Monroe has a 20.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

UL Monroe vs. Sam Houston Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Sam Houston 6 66.7% 73.7 146.8 72.3 143.4 138.9 UL Monroe 2 40% 73.1 146.8 71.1 143.4 138.3

Additional UL Monroe Insights & Trends

The Warhawks' 73.1 points per game are only 0.8 more points than the 72.3 the Bearkats allow.

UL Monroe is 1-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when it scores more than 72.3 points.

UL Monroe vs. Sam Houston Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Sam Houston 5-4-0 2-0 7-2-0 UL Monroe 2-3-0 1-2 2-3-0

UL Monroe vs. Sam Houston Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Sam Houston UL Monroe 12-1 Home Record 7-8 11-6 Away Record 4-10 5-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 79.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.3 65.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.9 3-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-5-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

