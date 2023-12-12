How to Watch UL Monroe vs. Sam Houston on TV or Live Stream - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Sam Houston Bearkats (5-5) aim to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-3) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UL Monroe vs. Sam Houston Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
UL Monroe Stats Insights
- This season, UL Monroe has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.2% from the field.
- The Bearkats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Warhawks rank sixth.
- The Warhawks average only 0.8 more points per game (73.1) than the Bearkats give up (72.3).
- UL Monroe has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 72.3 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
UL Monroe Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UL Monroe scored more points at home (73.3 per game) than away (62.9) last season.
- The Warhawks gave up 64.8 points per game at home last season, and 76.4 away.
- UL Monroe sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than on the road (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.3%) than away (35.0%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UL Monroe Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ SMU
|L 70-57
|Moody Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|Northwestern State
|W 74-70
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|12/5/2023
|Champion Christian
|W 110-63
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|12/12/2023
|@ Sam Houston
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|@ Lamar
|-
|Montagne Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Jacksonville
|-
|Swisher Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.