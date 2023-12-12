UL Monroe vs. Northwestern State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 12
Tuesday's contest features the UL Monroe Warhawks (7-1) and the Northwestern State Demons (4-4) facing off at Fant-Ewing Coliseum in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 69-58 win for heavily favored UL Monroe according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on December 12.
In their most recent game on Tuesday, the Warhawks earned a 101-38 win over Champion Christian.
UL Monroe vs. Northwestern State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana
UL Monroe vs. Northwestern State Score Prediction
- Prediction: UL Monroe 69, Northwestern State 58
UL Monroe Schedule Analysis
- The Warhawks beat the No. 220-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Milwaukee Panthers, 73-67, on November 16, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
UL Monroe 2023-24 Best Wins
- 73-67 over Milwaukee (No. 220) on November 16
- 60-52 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 228) on November 29
- 73-62 over Mississippi Valley State (No. 322) on November 17
- 78-62 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 327) on November 11
- 87-53 on the road over McNeese (No. 357) on November 18
UL Monroe Leaders
- Daisha Bradford: 23.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 5.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 41.3 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (25-for-69)
- Katlyn Manuel: 11.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 53.8 FG%
- Jakayla Johnson: 13.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 51.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)
- Sania Wells: 9.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)
- Lauren Gross: 7.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.8 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)
UL Monroe Performance Insights
- The Warhawks outscore opponents by 23.4 points per game (scoring 81.9 points per game to rank 22nd in college basketball while allowing 58.5 per contest to rank 88th in college basketball) and have a +187 scoring differential overall.
