The SE Louisiana Lions (2-7) will attempt to end a six-game road slide when visiting the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (8-2) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

SE Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SE Louisiana Stats Insights

  • The Lions are shooting 41.8% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 36.9% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
  • SE Louisiana has compiled a 2-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 36.9% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Lions rank 136th.
  • The Lions' 69.7 points per game are 8.5 more points than the 61.2 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • SE Louisiana has put together a 2-5 record in games it scores more than 61.2 points.

SE Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, SE Louisiana put up 82.9 points per game last season, 9.1 more than it averaged on the road (73.8).
  • In 2022-23, the Lions allowed 2.1 fewer points per game at home (75.1) than on the road (77.2).
  • SE Louisiana sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than away (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.9%) than away (36.7%).

SE Louisiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Southern University at New Orleans W 101-55 University Center (LA)
12/1/2023 @ LSU L 73-66 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/9/2023 @ Southern L 69-44 F. G. Clark Center
12/12/2023 @ Louisiana Tech - Thomas Assembly Center
12/16/2023 @ Murray State - CFSB Center
12/20/2023 Grambling - University Center (LA)

