Tuesday's contest features the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (8-2) and the SE Louisiana Lions (2-7) clashing at Thomas Assembly Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 78-59 victory for heavily favored Louisiana Tech according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 12.

The matchup has no set line.

SE Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Thomas Assembly Center

SE Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana Tech 78, SE Louisiana 59

Spread & Total Prediction for SE Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Louisiana Tech (-18.9)

Louisiana Tech (-18.9) Computer Predicted Total: 136.5

Louisiana Tech has a 5-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to SE Louisiana, who is 3-4-0 ATS. The Bulldogs have a 2-6-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Lions have a record of 2-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

SE Louisiana Performance Insights

The Lions have been outscored by 6.2 points per game (posting 69.7 points per game, 284th in college basketball, while giving up 75.9 per outing, 291st in college basketball) and have a -56 scoring differential.

SE Louisiana ranks 280th in college basketball at 34.1 rebounds per game. That's 1.3 fewer than the 35.4 its opponents average.

SE Louisiana connects on 1.5 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 6.7 (250th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.2.

SE Louisiana forces 13.6 turnovers per game (86th in college basketball) while committing 13.8 (317th in college basketball).

