The Northwestern State Demons (1-8) will attempt to end a six-game road losing skid at the Boise State Broncos (6-3) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Boise State vs. Northwestern State matchup in this article.

Northwestern State vs. Boise State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho
  • How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Northwestern State vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boise State Moneyline Northwestern State Moneyline
BetMGM Boise State (-23.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Boise State (-23.5) 142.5 -10000 +2400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northwestern State vs. Boise State Betting Trends

  • Northwestern State has put together a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Demons have not covered the spread when an underdog by 23.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
  • Boise State has won two games against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, three out of the Broncos' seven games have gone over the point total.

Northwestern State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +20000
  • Northwestern State ranks 60th in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+20000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less optimistic, ranking the team 339th, a difference of 279 spots.
  • Northwestern State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.5%.

