The Northwestern State Demons (1-8) will attempt to snap an eight-game losing streak when visiting the Boise State Broncos (6-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at ExtraMile Arena. The game airs on MW Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Northwestern State vs. Boise State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho

ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho TV: MW Network

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Northwestern State Stats Insights

The Demons are shooting 41.1% from the field, 3.1% lower than the 44.2% the Broncos' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Northwestern State has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.2% from the field.

The Demons are the 312th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Broncos sit at 251st.

The Demons score an average of 71.1 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 67.2 the Broncos allow.

When it scores more than 67.2 points, Northwestern State is 1-6.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Northwestern State scored more points at home (76.8 per game) than on the road (73.6) last season.

At home, the Demons allowed 67.7 points per game, eight fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.7).

At home, Northwestern State knocked down 8.8 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (8.3). Northwestern State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37%) than away (34.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northwestern State Upcoming Schedule