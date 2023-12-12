The Northwestern State Demons (1-8) will attempt to snap an eight-game losing streak when visiting the Boise State Broncos (6-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at ExtraMile Arena. The game airs on MW Network.

Northwestern State vs. Boise State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho
  • TV: MW Network

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Northwestern State Stats Insights

  • The Demons are shooting 41.1% from the field, 3.1% lower than the 44.2% the Broncos' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Northwestern State has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.2% from the field.
  • The Demons are the 312th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Broncos sit at 251st.
  • The Demons score an average of 71.1 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 67.2 the Broncos allow.
  • When it scores more than 67.2 points, Northwestern State is 1-6.

Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Northwestern State scored more points at home (76.8 per game) than on the road (73.6) last season.
  • At home, the Demons allowed 67.7 points per game, eight fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.7).
  • At home, Northwestern State knocked down 8.8 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (8.3). Northwestern State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37%) than away (34.8%).

Northwestern State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 @ UL Monroe L 74-70 Fant-Ewing Coliseum
12/2/2023 @ Baylor L 91-40 Ferrell Center
12/9/2023 @ Southern Miss L 83-74 Reed Green Coliseum
12/12/2023 @ Boise State - ExtraMile Arena
12/16/2023 Rice - Prather Coliseum
12/19/2023 Southern University at New Orleans - Prather Coliseum

