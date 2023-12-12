Tuesday's contest at ExtraMile Arena has the Boise State Broncos (6-3) taking on the Northwestern State Demons (1-8) at 9:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 82-60 victory, as our model heavily favors Boise State.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Northwestern State vs. Boise State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: ExtraMile Arena

Northwestern State vs. Boise State Score Prediction

Prediction: Boise State 82, Northwestern State 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Northwestern State vs. Boise State

Computer Predicted Spread: Boise State (-22.5)

Boise State (-22.5) Computer Predicted Total: 142.5

Boise State's record against the spread so far this season is 2-5-0, and Northwestern State's is 5-3-0. A total of three out of the Broncos' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Demons' games have gone over.

Northwestern State Performance Insights

The Demons have a -82 scoring differential, falling short by 9.1 points per game. They're putting up 71.1 points per game, 267th in college basketball, and are giving up 80.2 per contest to rank 343rd in college basketball.

The 33 rebounds per game Northwestern State accumulates rank 312th in the nation, seven fewer than the 40 its opponents grab.

Northwestern State knocks down 6.9 three-pointers per game (230th in college basketball) at a 28.4% rate (328th in college basketball), compared to the 7 its opponents make, shooting 31.2% from deep.

Northwestern State has won the turnover battle by 1.8 per game, committing 12.1 (199th in college basketball) while forcing 13.9 (76th in college basketball).

