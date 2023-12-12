The LSU Tigers (9-1) will be trying to continue a six-game home winning streak when hosting the McNeese Cowgirls (3-6) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

McNeese Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network +

McNeese vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

The Cowgirls' 71.1 points per game are 8.6 more points than the 62.5 the Tigers give up.

McNeese has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 62.5 points.

LSU is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 71.1 points.

The Tigers average 12.5 more points per game (92.7) than the Cowgirls give up (80.2).

When LSU puts up more than 80.2 points, it is 7-0.

McNeese is 3-4 when allowing fewer than 92.7 points.

This season the Tigers are shooting 50.5% from the field, 5.7% higher than the Cowgirls concede.

The Cowgirls make 40.1% of their shots from the field, 2.9% higher than the Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

McNeese Leaders

Emilia Tenbrock: 12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.9 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)

12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.9 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24) Boston Berry: 7.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 29.6 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)

7.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 29.6 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23) Azjah Reeves: 9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 26.9 FG%, 22.8 3PT% (13-for-57)

9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 26.9 FG%, 22.8 3PT% (13-for-57) Julia Puente Valverde: 6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46 FG%

6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46 FG% Cristina Gil: 10 PTS, 52.1 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)

