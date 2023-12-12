The LSU Tigers (7-1) will face the McNeese Cowgirls (3-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

McNeese vs. LSU Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12

Tuesday, December 12 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

McNeese Players to Watch

Aneesah Morrow: 18.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 3.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

18.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 3.5 STL, 1.4 BLK Mikaylah Williams: 17.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Flau'jae Johnson: 11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Hailey Van Lith: 12.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Sa'Myah Smith: 11.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.6 BLK

LSU Players to Watch

