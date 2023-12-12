How to Watch the LSU vs. McNeese Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The LSU Tigers (9-1) will look to extend a nine-game winning run when hosting the McNeese Cowgirls (3-6) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: SEC Network+
LSU vs. McNeese Scoring Comparison
- The Cowgirls score 8.6 more points per game (71.1) than the Tigers allow (62.5).
- McNeese has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 62.5 points.
- LSU is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 71.1 points.
- The Tigers record 92.7 points per game, 12.5 more points than the 80.2 the Cowgirls give up.
- LSU has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 80.2 points.
- McNeese has a 3-4 record when giving up fewer than 92.7 points.
- The Tigers are making 50.5% of their shots from the field, 5.7% higher than the Cowgirls concede to opponents (44.8%).
- The Cowgirls shoot 40.1% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Tigers concede.
LSU Leaders
- Aneesah Morrow: 19.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 3.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 49.7 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21)
- Mikaylah Williams: 17.8 PTS, 53.7 FG%, 51.1 3PT% (24-for-47)
- Flau'jae Johnson: 10.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.2 STL, 50.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)
- Hailey Van Lith: 12.2 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 42.9 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)
- Angel Reese: 17.8 PTS, 9.8 REB, 47.8 FG%
LSU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Virginia
|W 76-73
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/30/2023
|Virginia Tech
|W 82-64
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/10/2023
|Louisiana
|W 83-53
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/12/2023
|McNeese
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/17/2023
|Northwestern State
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Coppin State
|-
|Physical Education Complex
