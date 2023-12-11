Tyler Seguin Game Preview: Stars vs. Red Wings - December 11
The Dallas Stars, Tyler Seguin included, will face the Detroit Red Wings on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Seguin's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.
Tyler Seguin vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)
Seguin Season Stats Insights
- In 26 games this season, Seguin has averaged 16:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +3.
- In eight of 26 games this season, Seguin has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- In 13 of 26 games this year, Seguin has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.
- In eight of 26 games this year, Seguin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- Seguin has an implied probability of 52.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- Seguin has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Seguin Stats vs. the Red Wings
- The Red Wings are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 82 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (+15) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Detroit
|26
|Games
|2
|18
|Points
|2
|9
|Goals
|0
|9
|Assists
|2
