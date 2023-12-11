Stars vs. Red Wings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 11
The Dallas Stars (15-8-3) square off against the Detroit Red Wings (14-8-4) at American Airlines Center on Monday, December 11 at 8:00 PM ET on BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+. The Stars fell to the Vegas Golden Knights 6-1 in their last game, while the Red Wings are coming off a 5-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators.
The Stars are 4-4-2 in their last 10 games, totaling 33 goals while giving up 35 in that period. On 23 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored seven goals (30.4%).
Stars vs. Red Wings Predictions for Monday
Our computer projection model for this contest expects a final score of Stars 4, Red Wings 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-210)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Red Wings (+1.5)
Stars vs Red Wings Additional Info
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars have a 15-8-3 record overall, with a 4-3-7 record in matchups that have needed overtime.
- In the 10 games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 6-2-2 record (good for 14 points).
- The four times this season the Stars ended a game with only one goal, they went 1-2-1 (three points).
- Dallas has scored a pair of goals in three games this season (1-1-1 record, three points).
- The Stars are 13-3-1 in the 17 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 27 points).
- In the seven games when Dallas has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 5-2-0 to record 10 points.
- In games when it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 8-5-1 (17 points).
- The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 12 games. The Stars went 7-3-2 in those contests (16 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Red Wings AVG
|Red Wings Rank
|8th
|3.35
|Goals Scored
|3.73
|2nd
|14th
|3.08
|Goals Allowed
|3.15
|15th
|25th
|29.7
|Shots
|30.2
|19th
|20th
|31.1
|Shots Allowed
|31
|19th
|8th
|23.68%
|Power Play %
|22.94%
|10th
|4th
|87.21%
|Penalty Kill %
|77.78%
|21st
Stars vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
