New Orleans vs. San Francisco December 11 Tickets & Start Time
The San Francisco Dons (5-2) will meet the New Orleans Privateers (3-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
New Orleans vs. San Francisco Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 11
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
New Orleans Players to Watch
- Jonathan Mogbo: 15.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Marcus Williams: 14.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Mike Sharavjamts: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ryan Beasley: 9.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ndewedo Newbury: 5.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK
San Francisco Players to Watch
- Mogbo: 15.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Williams: 14.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sharavjamts: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Beasley: 9.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Newbury: 5.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK
New Orleans vs. San Francisco Stat Comparison
|San Francisco Rank
|San Francisco AVG
|New Orleans AVG
|New Orleans Rank
|81st
|80.6
|Points Scored
|82.0
|59th
|15th
|60.3
|Points Allowed
|75.5
|275th
|162nd
|33.9
|Rebounds
|33.5
|176th
|63rd
|10.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|205th
|138th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|5.8
|299th
|38th
|17.3
|Assists
|13.2
|189th
|207th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|12.0
|181st
