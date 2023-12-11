New Orleans vs. UCF Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 11
Monday's game between the UCF Knights (7-0) and New Orleans Privateers (1-7) at Addition Financial Arena has a projected final score of 75-48 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UCF, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 11:00 AM ET on December 11.
The Privateers are coming off of a 90-63 loss to Tulane in their most recent game on Wednesday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
New Orleans vs. UCF Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
New Orleans vs. UCF Score Prediction
- Prediction: UCF 75, New Orleans 48
Other Southland Predictions
New Orleans Schedule Analysis
- The Privateers picked up their signature win of the season on November 21, when they took down the Alcorn State Braves, who rank No. 274 in our computer rankings, 53-42.
- The Privateers have tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (two).
- The Knights have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (two).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
New Orleans Leaders
- Dee Dee Pryor: 12.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 32.3 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
- Justice Ross: 9.3 PTS, 32.0 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)
- Alexis Calderon: 7.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.0 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
- Jayla Kimbrough: 8.6 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
- Zoe Cooper: 3.3 PTS, 36.7 FG%
New Orleans Performance Insights
- The Privateers have been outscored by 19.6 points per game (posting 53.4 points per game, 336th in college basketball, while allowing 73.0 per outing, 313th in college basketball) and have a -157 scoring differential.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.