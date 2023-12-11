Will Esa Lindell Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 11?
When the Dallas Stars play the Detroit Red Wings on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, will Esa Lindell score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Esa Lindell score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Lindell stats and insights
- In one of 26 games this season, Lindell scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Red Wings.
- Lindell has no points on the power play.
- Lindell's shooting percentage is 2.7%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On defense, the Red Wings are conceding 82 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14.1 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Lindell recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|19:36
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:21
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|2
|0
|2
|23:38
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|22:21
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|20:28
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|21:13
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:17
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|22:10
|Home
|W 6-3
Stars vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
