The Howard Bison (1-8) will try to snap a five-game road losing streak at the Tulane Green Wave (4-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Tulane Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tulane vs. Howard Scoring Comparison

The Bison score 12.8 fewer points per game (52.2) than the Green Wave give up (65.0).

The 68.5 points per game the Green Wave average are 9.7 more points than the Bison give up (58.8).

When Tulane scores more than 58.8 points, it is 4-4.

When Howard gives up fewer than 68.5 points, it is 1-7.

This season the Green Wave are shooting 40.8% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Bison concede.

The Bison's 31.7 shooting percentage is 8.1 lower than the Green Wave have conceded.

Tulane Leaders

Kyren Whittington: 16.0 PTS, 3.1 STL, 48.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

16.0 PTS, 3.1 STL, 48.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Hannah Pratt: 13.5 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (20-for-62)

13.5 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (20-for-62) Marta Galic: 13.8 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (15-for-40)

13.8 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (15-for-40) Irina Parau: 8.4 PTS, 44.4 FG%

8.4 PTS, 44.4 FG% Amira Mabry: 8.3 PTS, 58.8 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9)

