Will Taysom Hill Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Taysom Hill did not participate in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints match up with the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. Trying to find Hill's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Looking at season stats, Hill has thrown for 72 yards (6.0 per game) and one touchdown, with zero picks. He has connected on 62.5% of his passes (5-for-8), and has 70 carries for 346 yards four touchdowns.
Taysom Hill Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Foot
Week 14 Injury Reports
Saints vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Hill 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|5
|8
|62.5%
|72
|1
|0
|9.0
|70
|346
|4
Hill Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Titans
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|Week 2
|@Panthers
|1
|1
|8
|0
|0
|9
|75
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|0
|Week 4
|Buccaneers
|1
|1
|13
|0
|0
|4
|10
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|0
|Week 6
|@Texans
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 7
|Jaguars
|0
|0
|0
|5
|18
|1
|Week 8
|@Colts
|1
|2
|44
|0
|0
|9
|63
|2
|Week 9
|Bears
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|11
|52
|0
|Week 10
|@Vikings
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 12
|@Falcons
|0
|0
|0
|7
|26
|0
|Week 13
|Lions
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|13
|59
|1
