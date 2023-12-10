Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the SWAC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Southern

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 20-8

4-6 | 20-8 Overall Rank: 175th

175th Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th

9th Last Game: W 109-60 vs Champion Christian

Next Game

Opponent: @ Tulane

@ Tulane Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Texas Southern

Current Record: 0-7 | Projected Record: 17-11

0-7 | 17-11 Overall Rank: 217th

217th Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st

1st Last Game: L 99-67 vs Purdue

Next Game

Opponent: @ N.C. A&T

@ N.C. A&T Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

9:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Florida A&M

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 15-12

2-5 | 15-12 Overall Rank: 261st

261st Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th

4th Last Game: W 108-78 vs LeMoyne-Owen

Next Game

Opponent: @ Iowa

@ Iowa Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

4. Prairie View A&M

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 17-12

4-5 | 17-12 Overall Rank: 265th

265th Strength of Schedule Rank: 52nd

52nd Last Game: L 74-55 vs Northern Iowa

Next Game

Opponent: North American

North American Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

4:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18 TV Channel: StretchLive

5. Alabama State

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 15-13

4-5 | 15-13 Overall Rank: 280th

280th Strength of Schedule Rank: 88th

88th Last Game: L 74-56 vs LSU

Next Game

Opponent: USC

USC Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Jackson State

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 15-16

2-7 | 15-16 Overall Rank: 298th

298th Strength of Schedule Rank: 49th

49th Last Game: L 89-55 vs Houston

Next Game

Opponent: @ Howard

@ Howard Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on Sunday, December 17

12:00 AM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

7. Bethune-Cookman

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 8-21

5-4 | 8-21 Overall Rank: 336th

336th Strength of Schedule Rank: 357th

357th Last Game: W 80-71 vs South Carolina State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Purdue Fort Wayne

@ Purdue Fort Wayne Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Alcorn State

Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 6-24

1-9 | 6-24 Overall Rank: 338th

338th Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th

19th Last Game: L 105-65 vs Maryland

Next Game

Opponent: @ Northern Iowa

@ Northern Iowa Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Grambling

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 6-23

2-7 | 6-23 Overall Rank: 339th

339th Strength of Schedule Rank: 104th

104th Last Game: L 83-65 vs Washington State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Drake

@ Drake Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. UAPB

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 5-22

4-8 | 5-22 Overall Rank: 352nd

352nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 62nd

62nd Last Game: L 104-86 vs South Florida

Next Game

Opponent: Ecclesia

Ecclesia Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

11. Alabama A&M

Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 3-28

1-9 | 3-28 Overall Rank: 358th

358th Strength of Schedule Rank: 162nd

162nd Last Game: L 93-82 vs UAB

Next Game

Opponent: Chattanooga

Chattanooga Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Bulldogs All-Access

12. Mississippi Valley State

Current Record: 0-10 | Projected Record: 2-29

0-10 | 2-29 Overall Rank: 359th

359th Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd

22nd Last Game: L 78-40 vs Gonzaga

Next Game