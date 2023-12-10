Robert Woods will be up against the third-best passing defense in the league when his Houston Texans meet the New York Jets in Week 14, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Woods has reeled in 30 balls (on 57 targets) for 326 yards (36.2 per game) and one score so far this season.

Woods vs. the Jets

Woods vs the Jets (since 2021): No games

No games Six players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New York in the 2023 season.

The Jets have surrendered a TD pass to 14 opposing players this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against New York on the season.

The 176.6 passing yards per game allowed by the Jets defense makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

The Jets' defense is eighth in the NFL by allowing 1.2 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (14 total passing TDs).

Texans Player Previews

Robert Woods Receiving Props vs. the Jets

Receiving Yards: 17.5 (-111)

Woods Receiving Insights

Woods, in four of nine games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Woods has 13.5% of his team's target share (57 targets on 421 passing attempts).

He has 326 receiving yards on 57 targets to rank 112th in NFL play with 5.7 yards per target.

Woods has had a touchdown catch in one of nine games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has scored one of his team's 29 offensive touchdowns this season (3.4%).

With nine red zone targets, Woods has been on the receiving end of 17.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

Woods' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Jaguars 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 2 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 11/19/2023 Week 11 8 TAR / 5 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 TAR / 3 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

