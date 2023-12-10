Robert Woods did not participate in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 14 matchup against the New York Jets starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Woods' stats on this page.

Looking at season stats, Woods has been targeted 57 times and has 30 catches for 326 yards (10.9 per reception) and one TD.

Robert Woods Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Rest

The Texans have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Dalton Schultz (LP/hamstring): 40 Rec; 455 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs Noah Brown (LP/knee): 21 Rec; 439 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 14 Injury Reports

Texans vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Woods 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 57 30 326 77 1 10.9

Woods Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Ravens 10 6 57 0 Week 2 Colts 9 6 74 0 Week 3 @Jaguars 6 3 34 0 Week 4 Steelers 6 3 26 0 Week 5 @Falcons 9 3 30 0 Week 6 Saints 3 1 6 1 Week 10 @Bengals 3 1 15 0 Week 11 Cardinals 8 5 44 0 Week 12 Jaguars 3 2 40 0

