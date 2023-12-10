Will Robert Woods Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Robert Woods did not participate in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 14 matchup against the New York Jets starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Woods' stats on this page.
Looking at season stats, Woods has been targeted 57 times and has 30 catches for 326 yards (10.9 per reception) and one TD.
Robert Woods Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Rest
- The Texans have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Dalton Schultz (LP/hamstring): 40 Rec; 455 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs
- Noah Brown (LP/knee): 21 Rec; 439 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 14 Injury Reports
Texans vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Woods 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|57
|30
|326
|77
|1
|10.9
Woods Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Ravens
|10
|6
|57
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|9
|6
|74
|0
|Week 3
|@Jaguars
|6
|3
|34
|0
|Week 4
|Steelers
|6
|3
|26
|0
|Week 5
|@Falcons
|9
|3
|30
|0
|Week 6
|Saints
|3
|1
|6
|1
|Week 10
|@Bengals
|3
|1
|15
|0
|Week 11
|Cardinals
|8
|5
|44
|0
|Week 12
|Jaguars
|3
|2
|40
|0
