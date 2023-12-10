Rashod Bateman will be up against the 16th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Baltimore Ravens play the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Bateman has put up a 236-yard year thus} far (21.5 yards per game) with one TD, reeling in 22 passes out of 36 targets.

Bateman vs. the Rams

Bateman vs the Rams (since 2021): 1 GP / 58 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 58 REC YPG / REC TD Los Angeles has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Rams have surrendered a TD pass to 12 opposing players this year.

Los Angeles has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Bateman will square off against the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this week. The Rams allow 219.8 passing yards per contest.

Opponents of the Rams have totaled 13 touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). The Rams' defense is fourth in the league in that category.

Rashod Bateman Receiving Props vs. the Rams

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-118)

Bateman Receiving Insights

In four of 10 games this year, Bateman has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Bateman has received 10.5% of his team's 342 passing attempts this season (36 targets).

He averages 6.6 yards per target this season (236 yards on 36 targets).

Bateman, in 11 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has scored one of his team's 36 offensive touchdowns this season (2.8%).

Bateman has been targeted two times in the red zone (4.3% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts).

Bateman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chargers 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 11/16/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 2 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs

