Rashod Bateman did not participate in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens' Week 14 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Bateman's stats can be found on this page.

Rep Rashod Bateman and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bateman's season stats include 236 yards on 22 receptions (10.7 per catch) and one touchdown, plus one carry for 18 yards. He has been targeted 36 times.

Keep an eye on Bateman's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Rashod Bateman Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Illness

No other receivers are on the injury list for the Ravens.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 14 Injury Reports

Ravens vs. Rams Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Bateman 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 36 22 236 34 1 10.7

Bateman Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Texans 3 3 35 0 Week 2 @Bengals 3 3 18 0 Week 3 Colts 3 1 6 0 Week 5 @Steelers 3 1 8 0 Week 6 @Titans 3 2 15 0 Week 7 Lions 3 2 36 0 Week 8 @Cardinals 2 2 34 0 Week 9 Seahawks 5 3 28 0 Week 10 Browns 4 2 25 0 Week 11 Bengals 2 1 10 1 Week 12 @Chargers 5 2 21 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.