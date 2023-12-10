Will Rashod Bateman Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Rashod Bateman did not participate in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens' Week 14 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Bateman's stats can be found on this page.
Bateman's season stats include 236 yards on 22 receptions (10.7 per catch) and one touchdown, plus one carry for 18 yards. He has been targeted 36 times.
Rashod Bateman Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Illness
- No other receivers are on the injury list for the Ravens.
Week 14 Injury Reports
Ravens vs. Rams Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Bateman 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|36
|22
|236
|34
|1
|10.7
Bateman Game-by-Game

|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Texans
|3
|3
|35
|0
|Week 2
|@Bengals
|3
|3
|18
|0
|Week 3
|Colts
|3
|1
|6
|0
|Week 5
|@Steelers
|3
|1
|8
|0
|Week 6
|@Titans
|3
|2
|15
|0
|Week 7
|Lions
|3
|2
|36
|0
|Week 8
|@Cardinals
|2
|2
|34
|0
|Week 9
|Seahawks
|5
|3
|28
|0
|Week 10
|Browns
|4
|2
|25
|0
|Week 11
|Bengals
|2
|1
|10
|1
|Week 12
|@Chargers
|5
|2
|21
|0
