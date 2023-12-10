Quez Watkins has a tough matchup when his Philadelphia Eagles play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14 (Sunday, 8:20 PM ET). The Cowboys concede 181.1 passing yards per game, fifth-best in the league.

Watkins has posted 49 yards (on seven catches) so far this year. He's been targeted nine times, and is averaging 16.3 yards per game.

Watkins vs. the Cowboys

Watkins vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 4 GP / 37.2 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 37.2 REC YPG / REC TD Two players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Dallas in the 2023 season.

The Cowboys have surrendered a TD pass to 13 opposing players this year.

Dallas has given up at least two TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The pass defense of the Cowboys is giving up 181.1 yards per game this year, which ranks fifth in the NFL.

So far this season, the Cowboys have surrendered 17 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 21st in the league.

Quez Watkins Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-111)

Watkins Receiving Insights

Watkins has 2.2% of his team's target share (nine targets on 406 passing attempts).

He has racked up 5.4 yards per target (49 yards on nine targets).

Watkins, in three games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Watkins has been targeted two times in the red zone (4.9% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts).

Watkins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. 49ers 12/3/2023 Week 13 4 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 9/10/2023 Week 1 2 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

