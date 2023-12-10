Baltimore Ravens receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will be up against a mediocre pass defense in Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams are ranked 16th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 219.8 per game.

Beckham's 27 grabs have gotten him 408 yards (for an average of 40.8 per game) and two scores. He has been targeted 47 times.

Beckham vs. the Rams

Beckham vs the Rams (since 2021): No games

Five players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles in the 2023 season.

12 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Rams this year.

Los Angeles has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Rams give up 219.8 passing yards per game, the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this season, the Rams have surrendered 13 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks fourth among NFL teams.

Odell Beckham Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Rams

Receiving Yards: 34.5 (-111)

Beckham Receiving Insights

Beckham, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in five of 10 games this season.

Beckham has 13.7% of his team's target share (47 targets on 342 passing attempts).

He has 408 receiving yards on 47 targets to rank 33rd in league play with 8.7 yards per target.

In two of 10 games this year, Beckham has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has two total touchdowns this season (5.6% of his team's 36 offensive TDs).

Beckham has been targeted eight times in the red zone (17.4% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts).

Beckham's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chargers 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 11/16/2023 Week 11 7 TAR / 4 REC / 116 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 1 REC / 40 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/5/2023 Week 9 7 TAR / 5 REC / 56 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

