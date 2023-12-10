Odell Beckham Jr. did not participate in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens play the Los Angeles Rams at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. All of Beckham's stats can be found on this page.

Rep Odell Beckham Jr. and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Entering Week 14, Beckham has 27 receptions for 408 yards -- 15.1 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 47 occasions.

Keep an eye on Beckham's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Odell Beckham Jr. Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Rest

The Ravens have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Rashod Bateman (DNP/illness): 22 Rec; 236 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 14 Injury Reports

Ravens vs. Rams Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Beckham 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 47 27 408 149 2 15.1

Beckham Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Texans 3 2 37 0 Week 2 @Bengals 4 3 29 0 Week 5 @Steelers 4 2 13 0 Week 6 @Titans 4 2 34 0 Week 7 Lions 7 5 49 0 Week 8 @Cardinals 4 0 0 0 Week 9 Seahawks 7 5 56 1 Week 10 Browns 2 1 40 1 Week 11 Bengals 7 4 116 0 Week 12 @Chargers 5 3 34 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.