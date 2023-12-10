Noah Brown will be running routes against the third-best passing defense in the NFL when his Houston Texans meet the New York Jets in Week 14, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Brown has 21 receptions for 439 yards and one TD so far this year. He's been targeted 30 times, producing 73.2 yards per game.

Brown vs. the Jets

Brown vs the Jets (since 2021): No games

No games New York has allowed six opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

14 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Jets this year.

New York has not allowed an opposing receiver to record more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The 176.6 passing yards the Jets allow per outing makes them the third-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Jets have the No. 8 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 14 this season (1.2 per game).

Texans Player Previews

Noah Brown Receiving Props vs. the Jets

Receiving Yards: 37.5 (-111)

Brown Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Brown has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 83.3% of his games (five of six).

Brown has received 7.1% of his team's 421 passing attempts this season (30 targets).

He averages 14.6 yards per target this season (439 yards on 30 targets).

Brown, in six games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one touchdown this season (3.4% of his team's 29 offensive TDs).

Brown (two red zone targets) has been targeted 3.9% of the time in the red zone (51 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Broncos 12/3/2023 Week 13 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/12/2023 Week 10 8 TAR / 7 REC / 172 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 6 REC / 153 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 3 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/15/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 2 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

