Will Noah Brown Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Noah Brown was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 14 game against the New York Jets begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Brown's stats can be found below.
In the passing game, Brown has been targeted 30 times, with season stats of 439 yards on 21 receptions (20.9 per catch) and one TD. He also has one carry for -1 yards.
Noah Brown Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Texans have two other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Robert Woods (DNP/nir - rest): 30 Rec; 326 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Dalton Schultz (LP/hamstring): 40 Rec; 455 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs
Texans vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Brown 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|30
|21
|439
|191
|1
|20.9
Brown Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Ravens
|4
|3
|20
|0
|Week 6
|Saints
|5
|2
|37
|0
|Week 8
|@Panthers
|5
|3
|57
|0
|Week 9
|Buccaneers
|6
|6
|153
|1
|Week 10
|@Bengals
|8
|7
|172
|0
|Week 13
|Broncos
|2
|0
|0
|0
