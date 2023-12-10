Noah Brown was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 14 game against the New York Jets begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Brown's stats can be found below.

Rep Noah Brown and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In the passing game, Brown has been targeted 30 times, with season stats of 439 yards on 21 receptions (20.9 per catch) and one TD. He also has one carry for -1 yards.

Keep an eye on Brown's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Noah Brown Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Texans have two other receivers on the injury report this week: Robert Woods (DNP/nir - rest): 30 Rec; 326 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Dalton Schultz (LP/hamstring): 40 Rec; 455 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 14 Injury Reports

Texans vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Brown 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 30 21 439 191 1 20.9

Brown Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Ravens 4 3 20 0 Week 6 Saints 5 2 37 0 Week 8 @Panthers 5 3 57 0 Week 9 Buccaneers 6 6 153 1 Week 10 @Bengals 8 7 172 0 Week 13 Broncos 2 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.