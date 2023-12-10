Nico Collins will be up against the third-best passing defense in the league when his Houston Texans play the New York Jets in Week 14, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Collins has posted a team-best 991 receiving yards (90.1 per game) and six TDs, reeling in 59 balls out of 85 targets so far this season.

Collins vs. the Jets

Collins vs the Jets (since 2021): 1 GP / 28 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 28 REC YPG / REC TD New York has allowed six opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

14 players have caught a TD pass against the Jets this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against New York on the season.

The Jets yield 176.6 passing yards per game, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.

The Jets' defense ranks eighth in the NFL with 14 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Nico Collins Receiving Props vs. the Jets

Receiving Yards: 68.5 (-115)

Collins Receiving Insights

Collins, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in seven of 11 games this year.

Collins has 20.2% of his team's target share (85 targets on 421 passing attempts).

He has 991 receiving yards on 85 targets to rank third in league play with 11.7 yards per target.

Collins has grabbed a touchdown pass in five of 11 games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has 20.7% of his team's 29 offensive touchdowns this season (six).

With 13 red zone targets, Collins has been on the receiving end of 25.5% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

Collins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Broncos 12/3/2023 Week 13 12 TAR / 9 REC / 191 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 7 REC / 104 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 11/19/2023 Week 11 11 TAR / 7 REC / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 3 REC / 54 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 10/29/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 4 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

