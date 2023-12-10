To find out how each NBA team currently measures up to the rest of the league, take a look at our power rankings below.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

1. Boston Celtics

Current Record: 16-5 | Projected Record: 77-5

16-5 | 77-5 Odds to Win Finals: +375

+375 Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd

3rd Last Game: W 133-123 vs Knicks

Rep the Boston Celtics with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Cavaliers

Cavaliers Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13 TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, BSOH (Watch this game on Fubo)

2. Philadelphia 76ers

Current Record: 14-7 | Projected Record: 73-9

14-7 | 73-9 Odds to Win Finals: +1400

+1400 Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th

5th Last Game: W 125-114 vs Hawks

Rep the Philadelphia 76ers with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Wizards

Wizards Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12 TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT (Watch this game on Fubo)

3. Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Record: 17-4 | Projected Record: 67-15

17-4 | 67-15 Odds to Win Finals: +2500

+2500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th

27th Last Game: W 127-103 vs Grizzlies

Rep the Minnesota Timberwolves with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Pelicans

@ Pelicans Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12 TV Channel: BSNO, BSN (Watch this game on Fubo)

4. Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Record: 14-7 | Projected Record: 60-22

14-7 | 60-22 Odds to Win Finals: +4000

+4000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th

16th Last Game: W 138-136 vs Warriors

Rep the Oklahoma City Thunder with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Jazz

Jazz Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12 TV Channel: BSOK, KJZZ (Watch this game on Fubo)

5. Houston Rockets

Current Record: 10-9 | Projected Record: 59-23

10-9 | 59-23 Odds to Win Finals: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th

6th Last Game: W 114-106 vs Nuggets

Rep the Houston Rockets with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Spurs

Spurs Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12 TV Channel: Space City Home Network, BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)

6. Orlando Magic

Current Record: 15-7 | Projected Record: 56-26

15-7 | 56-26 Odds to Win Finals: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th

25th Last Game: W 123-91 vs Pistons

Rep the Orlando Magic with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Cavaliers

Cavaliers Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12 TV Channel: BSFL, BSOH (Watch this game on Fubo)

7. New York Knicks

Current Record: 12-9 | Projected Record: 51-31

12-9 | 51-31 Odds to Win Finals: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th

19th Last Game: L 133-123 vs Celtics

Rep the New York Knicks with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Raptors

Raptors Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12 TV Channel: MSG, TSN (Watch this game on Fubo)

8. Brooklyn Nets

Current Record: 12-9 | Projected Record: 51-31

12-9 | 51-31 Odds to Win Finals: +25000

+25000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th

14th Last Game: W 124-97 vs Wizards

Rep the Brooklyn Nets with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Kings

@ Kings Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12

10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12 TV Channel: NBCS-CA, YES (Watch this game on Fubo)

9. Milwaukee Bucks

Current Record: 15-7 | Projected Record: 54-28

15-7 | 54-28 Odds to Win Finals: +450

+450 Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th

24th Last Game: L 128-119 vs Pacers

Rep the Milwaukee Bucks with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Bulls

Bulls Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12 TV Channel: BSWI, NBCS-CHI (Watch this game on Fubo)

10. Denver Nuggets

Current Record: 14-9 | Projected Record: 54-28

14-9 | 54-28 Odds to Win Finals: +400

+400 Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th

12th Last Game: L 114-106 vs Rockets

Rep the Denver Nuggets with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Hawks

@ Hawks Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12 TV Channel: BSSE, ALT2 (Watch this game on Fubo)

11. Los Angeles Clippers

Current Record: 11-10 | Projected Record: 49-33

11-10 | 49-33 Odds to Win Finals: +2200

+2200 Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th

26th Last Game: W 117-103 vs Jazz

Rep the Los Angeles Clippers with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Trail Blazers

Trail Blazers Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12

10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12 TV Channel: BSSC, ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+ (Watch this game on Fubo)

12. Los Angeles Lakers

Current Record: 14-9 | Projected Record: 51-32

14-9 | 51-32 Odds to Win Finals: +1600

+1600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th

13th Last Game: W 123-109 vs Pacers

Rep the Los Angeles Lakers with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Mavericks

@ Mavericks Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13 TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet LA

13. Indiana Pacers

Current Record: 12-8 | Projected Record: 50-33

12-8 | 50-33 Odds to Win Finals: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th

20th Last Game: L 123-109 vs Lakers

Rep the Indiana Pacers with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Pistons

@ Pistons Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12 TV Channel: BSDETX, BSIN (Watch this game on Fubo)

14. Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Record: 13-9 | Projected Record: 49-33

13-9 | 49-33 Odds to Win Finals: +3500

+3500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th

9th Last Game: W 111-99 vs Heat

Rep the Cleveland Cavaliers with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Magic

@ Magic Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12 TV Channel: BSFL, BSOH (Watch this game on Fubo)

15. Golden State Warriors

Current Record: 10-12 | Projected Record: 50-32

10-12 | 50-32 Odds to Win Finals: +1800

+1800 Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd

2nd Last Game: L 138-136 vs Thunder

Rep the Golden State Warriors with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Suns

@ Suns Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13

10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13 TV Channel: TNT

16. Dallas Mavericks

Current Record: 13-8 | Projected Record: 48-34

13-8 | 48-34 Odds to Win Finals: +2500

+2500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th

28th Last Game: W 125-112 vs Trail Blazers

Rep the Dallas Mavericks with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Grizzlies

@ Grizzlies Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12 TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSE, BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)

17. Miami Heat

Current Record: 12-10 | Projected Record: 44-38

12-10 | 44-38 Odds to Win Finals: +3500

+3500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st

21st Last Game: L 111-99 vs Cavaliers

Rep the Miami Heat with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Hornets

@ Hornets Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12 TV Channel: BSSE, BSSUN (Watch this game on Fubo)

18. Sacramento Kings

Current Record: 12-8 | Projected Record: 45-37

12-8 | 45-37 Odds to Win Finals: +4000

+4000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th

7th Last Game: W 114-106 vs Suns

Rep the Sacramento Kings with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Nets

Nets Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12

10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12 TV Channel: NBCS-CA, YES (Watch this game on Fubo)

19. Atlanta Hawks

Current Record: 9-12 | Projected Record: 40-42

9-12 | 40-42 Odds to Win Finals: +12500

+12500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th

4th Last Game: L 125-114 vs 76ers

Rep the Atlanta Hawks with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Nuggets

Nuggets Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12 TV Channel: BSSE, ALT2 (Watch this game on Fubo)

20. Phoenix Suns

Current Record: 12-10 | Projected Record: 38-44

12-10 | 38-44 Odds to Win Finals: +700

+700 Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th

30th Last Game: L 114-106 vs Kings

Rep the Phoenix Suns with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Warriors

Warriors Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13

10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13 TV Channel: TNT

21. New Orleans Pelicans

Current Record: 12-11 | Projected Record: 37-45

12-11 | 37-45 Odds to Win Finals: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th

15th Last Game: L 133-89 vs Lakers

Rep the New Orleans Pelicans with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Timberwolves

Timberwolves Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12 TV Channel: BSNO, BSN (Watch this game on Fubo)

22. Toronto Raptors

Current Record: 9-13 | Projected Record: 29-53

9-13 | 29-53 Odds to Win Finals: +25000

+25000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th

10th Last Game: L 119-116 vs Hornets

Rep the Toronto Raptors with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Knicks

@ Knicks Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12 TV Channel: MSG, TSN (Watch this game on Fubo)

23. Chicago Bulls

Current Record: 9-14 | Projected Record: 21-61

9-14 | 21-61 Odds to Win Finals: +25000

+25000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th

17th Last Game: W 121-112 vs Spurs

Rep the Chicago Bulls with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Bucks

@ Bucks Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12 TV Channel: BSWI, NBCS-CHI (Watch this game on Fubo)

24. Portland Trail Blazers

Current Record: 6-15 | Projected Record: 14-68

6-15 | 14-68 Odds to Win Finals: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd

23rd Last Game: L 125-112 vs Mavericks

Rep the Portland Trail Blazers with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Clippers

@ Clippers Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12

10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12 TV Channel: BSSC, ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+ (Watch this game on Fubo)

25. Memphis Grizzlies

Current Record: 6-15 | Projected Record: 16-66

6-15 | 16-66 Odds to Win Finals: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th

29th Last Game: L 127-103 vs Timberwolves

Rep the Memphis Grizzlies with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Mavericks

Mavericks Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12 TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSE, BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)

26. Charlotte Hornets

Current Record: 7-13 | Projected Record: 15-67

7-13 | 15-67 Odds to Win Finals: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th

11th Last Game: W 119-116 vs Raptors

Rep the Charlotte Hornets with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Heat

Heat Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12 TV Channel: BSSE, BSSUN (Watch this game on Fubo)

27. Utah Jazz

Current Record: 7-15 | Projected Record: 12-70

7-15 | 12-70 Odds to Win Finals: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd

22nd Last Game: L 117-103 vs Clippers

Rep the Utah Jazz with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Thunder

@ Thunder Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12 TV Channel: BSOK, KJZZ (Watch this game on Fubo)

28. Washington Wizards

Current Record: 3-18 | Projected Record: 9-73

3-18 | 9-73 Odds to Win Finals: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th

8th Last Game: L 124-97 vs Nets

Rep the Washington Wizards with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ 76ers

@ 76ers Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12 TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT (Watch this game on Fubo)

29. San Antonio Spurs

Current Record: 3-18 | Projected Record: 7-75

3-18 | 7-75 Odds to Win Finals: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st

1st Last Game: L 121-112 vs Bulls

Rep the San Antonio Spurs with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Rockets

@ Rockets Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12 TV Channel: Space City Home Network, BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)

30. Detroit Pistons

Current Record: 2-20 | Projected Record: 5-77

2-20 | 5-77 Odds to Win Finals: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th

18th Last Game: L 123-91 vs Magic

Rep the Detroit Pistons with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game