How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, December 10
In one of the many compelling matchups on the Ligue 1 schedule today, Stade Reims and OGC Nice hit the pitch at Allianz Rivera.
There is coverage available for all the action in Ligue 1 today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch OGC Nice vs Stade Reims
Stade Reims is on the road to play OGC Nice at Allianz Rivera in Nice.
- Game Time: 7:00 AM ET
- Favorite: OGC Nice (-105)
- Underdog: Stade Reims (+320)
- Draw: (+245)
Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs Lille OSC
Lille OSC is on the road to face Clermont Foot 63 at Stade Gabriel Montpied in Clermont-Ferrand.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- Favorite: Lille OSC (-140)
- Underdog: Clermont Foot 63 (+425)
- Draw: (+275)
Watch FC Metz vs Stade Brest 29
Stade Brest 29 makes the trip to play FC Metz at Stade Saint Symphorien in Metz.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Stade Brest 29 (+120)
- Underdog: FC Metz (+250)
- Draw: (+230)
Watch Strasbourg vs Le Havre AC
Le Havre AC makes the trip to play Strasbourg at Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Strasbourg (+125)
- Underdog: Le Havre AC (+250)
- Draw: (+225)
Watch Olympique Lyon vs Toulouse FC
Toulouse FC journeys to take on Olympique Lyon at Groupama Stadium in Lyon.
- Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
- Favorite: Olympique Lyon (+100)
- Underdog: Toulouse FC (+270)
- Draw: (+265)
Watch FC Lorient vs Olympique Marseille
Olympique Marseille makes the trip to play FC Lorient at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir in Lorient.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- Favorite: Olympique Marseille (-125)
- Underdog: FC Lorient (+350)
- Draw: (+275)
