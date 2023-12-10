Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be up against the Los Angeles Rams and their 16th-ranked passing defense in Week 14, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Jackson has 2,618 yards passing (218.2 per game) and has completed 68.3% of his throws (228-for-334) while recording 13 TD passes and five picks. In addition, Jackson has 574 yards rushing (47.8 yards per game) on 112 attempts, and Jackson has found the end zone five times.

Jackson vs. the Rams

Jackson vs the Rams (since 2021): No games

No games Los Angeles has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of two opposing players this year.

The Rams have cenceded eight players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Los Angeles has allowed three players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Rams have given up at least three TD passes in an outing to one opposing QB this season.

Jackson will play against the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this week. The Rams concede 219.8 passing yards per contest.

So far this season, the Rams have conceded 13 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks fourth in the league.

Lamar Jackson Passing Props vs. the Rams

Passing Yards: 201.5 (-115)

201.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+135)

Jackson Passing Insights

Jackson has exceeded his passing yards prop total in seven of 12 opportunities this season.

The Ravens pass on 46.7% of their plays and run on 53.3%. They are seventh in NFL action in points scored.

Jackson is No. 5 in the league averaging 7.8 yards per attempt (2,618 total yards passing).

Jackson has thrown for a touchdown in eight of 12 games this season, with more than one TD pass four times.

He has 50.0% of his team's 36 offensive touchdowns this season (18).

Jackson has attempted 41 passes in the red zone (32.3% of his team's red zone plays).

Lamar Jackson Rushing Props vs the Rams

Rushing Yards: 46.5 (-115)

Jackson Rushing Insights

Jackson has hit the rushing yards over in five of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

Jackson has scored at least once on the ground three times this year, with multiple rushing TDs in two of those contests.

He has 27 red zone carries for 33.3% of the team share (his team runs on 63.8% of its plays in the red zone).

Jackson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Chargers 11/26/2023 Week 12 18-for-32 / 177 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 11 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 11/16/2023 Week 11 16-for-26 / 264 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 9 ATT / 54 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/12/2023 Week 10 13-for-23 / 223 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 8 ATT / 41 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/5/2023 Week 9 21-for-26 / 187 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 10 ATT / 60 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 10/29/2023 Week 8 18-for-27 / 157 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs

