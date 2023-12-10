Lamar Jackson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens' Week 14 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Jackson's stats below.

Heading into Week 14, Jackson is averaging 218.2 passing yards per game (2,618 total). Other season stats include 13 TD passes, five interceptions and a 68.3% completion percentage (228-for-334), plus 112 carries for 574 yards five touchdowns.

Lamar Jackson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Illness

Week 14 Injury Reports

Ravens vs. Rams Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Jackson 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 228 334 68.3% 2,618 13 5 7.8 112 574 5

Jackson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Texans 17 22 169 0 1 6 38 0 Week 2 @Bengals 24 33 237 2 0 12 54 0 Week 3 Colts 22 31 202 0 0 14 101 2 Week 4 @Browns 15 19 186 2 0 9 27 2 Week 5 @Steelers 22 38 236 0 1 6 45 0 Week 6 @Titans 21 30 223 1 1 13 62 0 Week 7 Lions 21 27 357 3 0 9 36 1 Week 8 @Cardinals 18 27 157 1 0 5 17 0 Week 9 Seahawks 21 26 187 0 0 10 60 0 Week 10 Browns 13 23 223 1 2 8 41 0 Week 11 Bengals 16 26 264 2 0 9 54 0 Week 12 @Chargers 18 32 177 1 0 11 39 0

