Will Lamar Jackson Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Lamar Jackson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens' Week 14 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Jackson's stats below.
Heading into Week 14, Jackson is averaging 218.2 passing yards per game (2,618 total). Other season stats include 13 TD passes, five interceptions and a 68.3% completion percentage (228-for-334), plus 112 carries for 574 yards five touchdowns.
Lamar Jackson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Illness
Week 14 Injury Reports
Ravens vs. Rams Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Jackson 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|228
|334
|68.3%
|2,618
|13
|5
|7.8
|112
|574
|5
Jackson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Texans
|17
|22
|169
|0
|1
|6
|38
|0
|Week 2
|@Bengals
|24
|33
|237
|2
|0
|12
|54
|0
|Week 3
|Colts
|22
|31
|202
|0
|0
|14
|101
|2
|Week 4
|@Browns
|15
|19
|186
|2
|0
|9
|27
|2
|Week 5
|@Steelers
|22
|38
|236
|0
|1
|6
|45
|0
|Week 6
|@Titans
|21
|30
|223
|1
|1
|13
|62
|0
|Week 7
|Lions
|21
|27
|357
|3
|0
|9
|36
|1
|Week 8
|@Cardinals
|18
|27
|157
|1
|0
|5
|17
|0
|Week 9
|Seahawks
|21
|26
|187
|0
|0
|10
|60
|0
|Week 10
|Browns
|13
|23
|223
|1
|2
|8
|41
|0
|Week 11
|Bengals
|16
|26
|264
|2
|0
|9
|54
|0
|Week 12
|@Chargers
|18
|32
|177
|1
|0
|11
|39
|0
