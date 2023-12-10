Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell will face a middle-of-the-pack run defense in Week 14 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), up against the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are ranked 12th in terms of rushing yards conceded, at 106.0 per game.

This season, Gainwell has received 59 carries and rushed for 207 yards (18.8 ypg) while scoring two rushing TDs. Gainwell has amassed 23 catches this year for 130 yards.

Gainwell vs. the Cowboys

Gainwell vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 5 GP / 28.8 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

5 GP / 28.8 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Cowboys have not allowed 100 or more yards on the ground to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Dallas has allowed 10 opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Cowboys have not allowed any opposing players to record more than one rushing TD against them this season.

Gainwell will square off against the NFL's 12th-ranked rush defense this week. The Cowboys allow 106.0 yards on the ground per game.

Opponents of the Cowboys have put up 10 touchdowns on the ground (0.8 per game). The Cowboys' defense is 14th in the league in that category.

Kenneth Gainwell Rushing Props vs. the Cowboys

Rushing Yards: 9.5 (-110)

Gainwell Rushing Insights

Gainwell has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in five games (45.5%) out of 11 opportunities.

The Eagles pass on 52.5% of their plays and run on 47.5%. They are fourth in NFL action in points scored.

His team has attempted 367 rushes this season. He's handled 59 of those carries (16.1%).

Gainwell has a rushing touchdown in two games this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has two total touchdowns this season (5.4% of his team's 37 offensive TDs).

He has 19 carries in the red zone (23.5% of his team's 81 red zone rushes).

Kenneth Gainwell Receiving Props vs the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 9.5 (-118)

Gainwell Receiving Insights

In four of 11 games this season, Gainwell has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Gainwell has been targeted on 28 of his team's 406 passing attempts this season (6.9% target share).

He has 130 receiving yards on 28 targets to rank 130th in NFL play with 4.6 yards per target.

Having played 11 games this year, Gainwell has not tallied a TD reception.

Gainwell's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. 49ers 12/3/2023 Week 13 2 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 11/26/2023 Week 12 2 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 11/20/2023 Week 11 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 ATT / 22 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs

