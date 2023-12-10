In the Week 14 contest between the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Juwan Johnson hit paydirt? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Johnson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Juwan Johnson score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a TD)

Johnson has racked up 142 yards receiving (17.8 per game) and one TD, hauling in 18 balls out of 32 targets this season.

Johnson, in eight games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Juwan Johnson Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 5 3 36 0 Week 2 @Panthers 3 2 13 0 Week 3 @Packers 4 2 12 0 Week 8 @Colts 2 1 5 0 Week 9 Bears 5 5 29 1 Week 10 @Vikings 3 1 2 0 Week 12 @Falcons 7 4 45 0 Week 13 Lions 3 0 0 0

Rep Juwan Johnson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.