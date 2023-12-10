Will Julio Jones Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Julio Jones did not participate in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. Seeking Jones' stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Looking at season stats, Jones has been targeted eight times and has five catches for 16 yards (3.2 per reception) and one TD.
Julio Jones Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Groin
- There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Eagles this week:
- Dallas Goedert (FP/forearm): 38 Rec; 410 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Grant Calcaterra (FP/ankle): 0 Rec
- Jack Stoll (LP/knee): 4 Rec; 27 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 14 Injury Reports
Eagles vs. Cowboys Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Jones 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|8
|5
|16
|13
|1
|3.2
Jones Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 7
|Dolphins
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Week 8
|@Commanders
|2
|1
|8
|1
|Week 11
|@Chiefs
|2
|2
|5
|0
|Week 12
|Bills
|3
|1
|0
|0
