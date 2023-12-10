Julio Jones did not participate in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. Seeking Jones' stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Looking at season stats, Jones has been targeted eight times and has five catches for 16 yards (3.2 per reception) and one TD.

Julio Jones Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Groin

There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Eagles this week: Dallas Goedert (FP/forearm): 38 Rec; 410 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Grant Calcaterra (FP/ankle): 0 Rec Jack Stoll (LP/knee): 4 Rec; 27 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 14 Injury Reports

Eagles vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Jones 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 8 5 16 13 1 3.2

Jones Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 7 Dolphins 1 1 3 0 Week 8 @Commanders 2 1 8 1 Week 11 @Chiefs 2 2 5 0 Week 12 Bills 3 1 0 0

