Jalen Hurts will be up against the fifth-best passing defense in the league when his Philadelphia Eagles play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

So far this season, Hurts has collected passing 2,995 yards (249.6 per game), going 268-for-403 (66.5%) through the air with 19 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. In the ground game, Hurts has added 430 yards rushing on 121 attempts, including 12 touchdowns.

Hurts vs. the Cowboys

Hurts vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 3 GP / 229.3 PASS YPG / PASS TD

3 GP / 229.3 PASS YPG / PASS TD Dallas has allowed two opposing players to put up 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Cowboys have cenceded nine players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Dallas has given up two or more passing touchdowns to five quarterbacks in 2023.

The Cowboys have allowed two opposing players to throw for three or more TD passes in an outing this season.

The 181.1 passing yards per game given up by the Cowboys defense makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Cowboys have scored 17 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). The Cowboys' defense is 21st in the NFL in that category.

Jalen Hurts Passing Props vs. the Cowboys

Passing Yards: 254.5 (-115)

254.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+100)

Hurts Passing Insights

Hurts has topped his passing yards prop total in seven games this year, or 58.3%.

The Eagles, who are fourth in NFL play in points scored, have passed 52.5% of the time while running 47.5%.

Hurts' 7.4 yards per attempt rank ninth in the NFL.

Hurts has thrown for a touchdown in 11 of 12 games this year, with more than one TD pass five times.

He has 31 total touchdowns this season (83.8% of his team's 37 offensive TDs).

Hurts has passed 41 times out of his 403 total attempts while in the red zone (33.6% of his team's red zone plays).

Jalen Hurts Rushing Props vs the Cowboys

Rushing Yards: 40.5 (-115)

Hurts Rushing Insights

Hurts hit the over on his rushing yards total set by bookmakers in four of his 12 opportunities this season (33.3%).

In nine games this season, Hurts has run for at least one touchdown, including three games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 35 red zone rushing carries (43.2% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Hurts' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. 49ers 12/3/2023 Week 13 26-for-45 / 298 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 7 ATT / 20 YDS / 1 TD vs. Bills 11/26/2023 Week 12 18-for-31 / 200 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 14 ATT / 65 YDS / 2 TDs at Chiefs 11/20/2023 Week 11 14-for-22 / 150 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 12 ATT / 29 YDS / 2 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/5/2023 Week 9 17-for-23 / 207 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 10 ATT / 36 YDS / 1 TD at Commanders 10/29/2023 Week 8 29-for-38 / 319 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs

