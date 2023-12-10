Jack Stoll was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles' Week 14 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys starts at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. All of Stoll's stats can be found on this page.

Rep Jack Stoll and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stoll's season stats include 27 yards on four receptions (6.8 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted seven times.

Keep an eye on Stoll's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Jack Stoll Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Eagles this week: Dallas Goedert (FP/forearm): 38 Rec; 410 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Grant Calcaterra (FP/ankle): 0 Rec Julio Jones (DNP/groin): 5 Rec; 16 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 14 Injury Reports

Eagles vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Stoll 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 7 4 27 17 0 6.8

Stoll Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Buccaneers 2 1 6 0 Week 5 @Rams 1 1 4 0 Week 11 @Chiefs 2 1 3 0 Week 12 Bills 2 1 14 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.