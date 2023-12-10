Will Jack Stoll Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jack Stoll was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles' Week 14 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys starts at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. All of Stoll's stats can be found on this page.
Rep Jack Stoll and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stoll's season stats include 27 yards on four receptions (6.8 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted seven times.
Keep an eye on Stoll's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Jack Stoll Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Eagles this week:
- Dallas Goedert (FP/forearm): 38 Rec; 410 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Grant Calcaterra (FP/ankle): 0 Rec
- Julio Jones (DNP/groin): 5 Rec; 16 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 14 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Hayden Hurst
- Click Here for Ezekiel Elliott
- Click Here for Demario Douglas
- Click Here for JuJu Smith-Schuster
- Click Here for Stephen Sullivan
Eagles vs. Cowboys Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Stoll 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|7
|4
|27
|17
|0
|6.8
Stoll Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|@Buccaneers
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 5
|@Rams
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 11
|@Chiefs
|2
|1
|3
|0
|Week 12
|Bills
|2
|1
|14
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.